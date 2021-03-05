Catholic doctors in Kenya reject Covid-19 vaccination efforts

Nation reports that health workers who are part of the KCDA are encouraging faith-based organisations to halt vaccine campaigns, as they claim the only reasonable defence against Covid-19 is observing safety precautions such as wearing masks and quarantining patients for 10-14 days.

BBC reports that the Catholic Church of Kenya has dismissed the KCDA’s call to halt distribution of the vaccine and inoculation efforts, citing Pope Francis’ approval of the vaccine as evidence of its safety.

