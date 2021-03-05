Catholic doctors in Kenya reject Covid-19 vaccination efforts
05 March 2021 - 10:29
Members of the Kenya Catholic Doctors Association (KCDA) have voiced their scepticism about the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines in the country, saying they believe vaccination against the coronavirus to be “unnecessary”.
Nation reports that health workers who are part of the KCDA are encouraging faith-based organisations to halt vaccine campaigns, as they claim the only reasonable defence against Covid-19 is observing safety precautions such as wearing masks and quarantining patients for 10-14 days.
BBC reports that the Catholic Church of Kenya has dismissed the KCDA’s call to halt distribution of the vaccine and inoculation efforts, citing Pope Francis’ approval of the vaccine as evidence of its safety.
