Africa

Catholic doctors in Kenya reject Covid-19 vaccination efforts

05 March 2021 - 10:29 By TimesLIVE
The Kenya Catholic Doctors Association has said that distributing the Covid-19 vaccine is 'unnecessary'.
The Kenya Catholic Doctors Association has said that distributing the Covid-19 vaccine is 'unnecessary'.
Image: ANDREW BOYERS

Members of the Kenya Catholic Doctors Association (KCDA) have voiced their scepticism about the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines in the country, saying they believe vaccination against the coronavirus to be “unnecessary”.

Nation reports that health workers who are part of the KCDA are encouraging faith-based organisations to halt vaccine campaigns, as they claim the only reasonable defence against Covid-19 is observing safety precautions such as wearing masks and quarantining patients for 10-14 days.

BBC reports that the Catholic Church of Kenya has dismissed the KCDA’s call to halt distribution of the vaccine and inoculation efforts, citing Pope Francis’ approval of the vaccine as evidence of its safety.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Kenya hails first vaccines as 'bazookas' against Covid-19

Kenya welcomed the arrival of over a million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday in its first batch under a global plan to ensure ...
News
1 day ago

Kenya to bag its first batch of vaccine doses in the next week

Kenya will kickstart its vaccine campaign next week, BBC reports.
News
1 week ago

Nairobi airport ready to switch from fruit to vaccines

Kenya's main airport in Nairobi will find it easy to switch from handling fruit to importing vaccines because it already has extensive cold storage, ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Court confirms order freezing assets of businessman who ‘flaunted wealth’ on ... South Africa
  2. Thuli Madonsela urges Ramaphosa and Nzimande to reverse order for Unisa to ... South Africa
  3. ‘You promised you’d never leave me’: Khusela Diko bids farewell to her husband South Africa
  4. Misleading media over a R238,000 mop and protection of colleagues among ... News
  5. ‘When you want votes you go deep in villages without tar roads’: Mbalula ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery
South Africans reflect on “the year of Covid”: Lessons, changes and regrets
X