President Buhari calls for Nigerians to follow his vaccine lead

“As a demonstration of leadership and faith in the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, I have received my first jab and I wish to commend it to all eligible Nigerians to do the same so that we can be protected from the virus,” Buhari said.

“The vaccine offers hope for a safe country free of coronavirus,” the 78-year-old president added after he was vaccinated live on Nigerian television.

On Friday, a doctor became the first person in Nigeria to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Nigeria, with 158,042 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 1,954 deaths, has not been as hard hit as first feared, but aims to vaccinate 40% of its people this year, and another 30% in 2022.

“I urge Nigerians ... not to listen to any conspiracy theories,” Boss Mustapha, who chairs Nigeria's presidential task force on Covid-19, said at Buhari's vaccination.

Nigeria took delivery of 3.92 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday through COVAX and expects 84 million doses via the scheme for poor and middle-income countries this year.

The scheme is co-led by Gavi, the vaccine alliance, and the World Health Organisation, with UNICEF an implementing partner.