Africa

Mauritius bans visitors after discovering 19 new Covid-19 cases

10 March 2021 - 19:14 By Reuters
Mauritius has suspended flights in and out of the island for two weeks.
Mauritius has suspended flights in and out of the island for two weeks.
Image: 123RF/ freeartist

Mauritius has gone into lockdown and suspended flights in and out of the island for two weeks after the discovery of 15 more cases of Covid-19, the Mauritius state tourism agency said on Wednesday.

The Indian Ocean island of 1.4 million people has had 641 confirmed coronavirus cases with 10 deaths, according to the latest World Health Organisation (WHO) data.

All residents and visitors have been asked to stay at home or in their hotels until March 25, the agency said in a statement.

“We have decided to implement the nationwide lockdown to make sure that there is no risk of it spreading further,” said Nilen Vencadasmy, chairman of the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority. “Mauritius is looking forward to welcoming visitors back later in 2021 in the knowledge that we are a safe and secure destination.”

The agency said Mauritius' vaccination programme against the coronavirus has been under way since January, offering Oxford/AstraZeneca shots free.

MORE:

Italy's coronavirus death toll passes 100,000, situation worsening -govt

Italy's coronavirus death toll passed the 100,000 mark on Monday and Prime Minister Mario Draghi warned that the situation was worsening again with a ...
News
2 days ago

'We came in and educated people,' says MSF health promoter after praise from Ramaphosa

Azalet Dube is a health promoter with Doctors Without Borders has been crisscrossing communities in Gauteng spreading the truth about Covid-19.
News
1 day ago

Covid-19 travel insurance becoming a vacation staple

Covid-19 insurance policies are increasingly joining passports and sunscreen as vacation staples, creating opportunities for insurers as more ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. PowerBall winner will use R51m to realise his dream of becoming a social worker South Africa
  2. Money trail leads to arrest of Bongani Bongo’s ex-wife South Africa
  3. ConCourt and Zondo: endgame for Jacob Zuma News
  4. SAHRC 'deeply concerned' by xenophobic attacks in Durban CBD South Africa
  5. ‘You must act decisively on corruption’: Robert Marawa to Fikile Mbalula in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial,: Evidence discrepancies claimed as original ...
Man dies after police clamp down on protesting Wits students.
X