Mauritius bans visitors after discovering 19 new Covid-19 cases

Mauritius has gone into lockdown and suspended flights in and out of the island for two weeks after the discovery of 15 more cases of Covid-19, the Mauritius state tourism agency said on Wednesday.

The Indian Ocean island of 1.4 million people has had 641 confirmed coronavirus cases with 10 deaths, according to the latest World Health Organisation (WHO) data.

All residents and visitors have been asked to stay at home or in their hotels until March 25, the agency said in a statement.