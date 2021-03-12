Africa proves rocky terrain for Russian and Chinese vaccines

“The numbers of vaccines China is donating are not going to move the needle in any of these countries. But it's as much about the optics,” said Eric Olander, co-founder of The China-Africa Project.

Russia has shipped a total of about 100,000 vaccine doses to Algeria, Tunisia and Guinea.

The global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX, meanwhile, delivered nearly 15 million shots to 22 African countries in its first 10 days.

The facility co-led by the World Health Organisation, GAVI and others aims to ship 35 million doses to Africa by the end of the month and 720 million by the end of 2021.

That will still only be enough to inoculate those at greatest risk.

DATA DEFICIT

China's leading vaccines — from the China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) and Sinovac — are not yet approved for emergency use by the WHO. Neither is Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

China offered SA — the African nation hardest hit by the pandemic — 2 million shots, its health minister said.

But a government official involved in procurement told Reuters the lack of trial data meant Chinese vaccines were not being seriously considered for now. Sputnik V was also relegated to a second tier of vaccines SA says need more study, according to the health ministry.

Even some countries that accepted donations have shied away from purchases.

Uganda considered buying Chinese vaccines but is focused on COVAX due to their cost and the availability of data, said Ombeva Malande, director of the East Africa Centre for Vaccines and Immunisation, which advised the government. Kenya is taking a similar line, he said.

Diana Atwine, permanent secretary in Uganda's health ministry, said authorities would consider affordable vaccines approved by the WHO.

The head of Kenya's vaccine task force confirmed it was not in talks to procure Chinese vaccines, and health ministry plans do not include Russian vaccines.