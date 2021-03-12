Africa

Algeria finds 13 with coronavirus variant first seen in Nigeria, 7 with variant tied to Britain

12 March 2021 - 10:57 By Hamid Ould Ahmed
A healthcare worker holds a vial of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease, as Algeria launches a coronavirus vaccination campaign, in Blida, Algeria on January 30, 2021. FILE PHOTO
A healthcare worker holds a vial of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease, as Algeria launches a coronavirus vaccination campaign, in Blida, Algeria on January 30, 2021. FILE PHOTO
Image: REUTERS/Abdelaziz Boumzar/File Photo/File Photo

Algeria recorded its first 13 cases of the coronavirus variant first discovered in Nigeria and also tested positive seven other people for the variant first identified in Britain, state research centre Pasteur Institute said on Thursday.

The 13 cases were detected in Algiers and other southern and eastern provinces, it said in a statement.

The seven cases, identified in the capital Algiers and neighboring province of Blida, brought the total number to 15 of infections from the variant discovered in Britain. 

Reuters

