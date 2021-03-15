Africa

Sudan formally requests four-party mediation over Ethiopian dam

15 March 2021 - 20:31 By Khalid Abdelaziz
Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam is seen as it undergoes construction work on the river Nile in Guba Woreda, Benishangul Gumuz Region, Ethiopia September on 26 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

Sudan's prime minister has written to the African Union, the United Nations, the European Union, and the United States to formally request their mediation on the Nile water being used to fill Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the Sudanese foreign ministry said on Monday.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok expressed concern over Ethiopia's stated intention of adding more water to the reservoir behind the hydropower dam for a second year in letters sent on Saturday, the statement added.

Sudan had already floated the idea of the four-party mediation with Egyptian support after an African Union-led mediation effort stalled.Reuters

Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan to hold more talks on Renaissance dam

Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan have agreed to resume talks to break a deadlock on the Grand Renaissance Dam reservoir on the Blue Nile, the leaders of the ...
7 months ago

