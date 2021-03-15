Africa

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine briefly detained while leading protests

15 March 2021 - 16:52 By Elias Biryabarema
Bobi Wine, 39, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, lost a Jan. 14 presidential election to Yoweri Museveni, who has led the country since 1986.
Bobi Wine, 39, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, lost a Jan. 14 presidential election to Yoweri Museveni, who has led the country since 1986.
Image: REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa/File Photo

Uganda's opposition leader Bobi Wine was briefly detained on Monday as he led an anti-government demonstration in the capital, his latest effort to reject the results of a January presidential election he says he won.

A tweet on Wine's Twitter handle said Wine was arrested while leading MPs in a peaceful protest at City Square in Kampala against "the abduction, torture and murder of his supporters". A tweet 90 minutes later said he had been driven in a police truck back to his home, which was surrounded by police and the military.

Police spokesman Patrick Onyango was not immediately reachable. The government has said Wine is trying to destabilise Uganda via violent and illegal protests.

Wine, 39, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, lost a Jan. 14 presidential election to Yoweri Museveni, who has led the country since 1986.

Last month Wine filed a supreme court challenge seeking cancellation of the results, saying he won and citing impossibly high voter turnout in some areas. He however later withdrew the case, saying the judges were biased.

Video footage on Ghetto TV, an online broadcaster affiliated with Wine's National Unity Platform opposition party, showed police dragging Wine away from the crowd of supporters and other party members he was leading in a march down a Kampala street.

In a suit and tie and wearing his trademark red beret, Wine held a placard bearing the words "Bring Back Our People," referring to hundreds of supporters he says have been abducted by security agents.

A lawmaker who grew up in a Kampala slum and gained popularity as a singer before running for office in 2017, Wine mounted a formidable challenge to Museveni.

Wine's election rallies were routinely broken up with bullets, beatings, teargas and detentions and he was arrested several times while campaigning. Authorities said he violated Covid-19-related restrictions on public gatherings.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Uganda's Wine withdraws election result challenge, alleges bias

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine said on Monday he was withdrawing a court case challenging presidential election results that handed victory to ...
News
3 weeks ago

Uganda chafes at EU criticism over Museveni re-election

Uganda accused the European Union of meddling on Friday after the bloc's parliament recommended sanctions over a crackdown and arrests of opponents ...
News
4 weeks ago

Uganda ends house arrest of defeated opposition leader Bobi Wine

Ugandan troops have withdrawn from around the home of opposition leader and pop star Bobi Wine, ending his house arrest since a January 14 election ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Frozen in time: dinosaur found incubating eggs with embryos intact from 70 ... News
  2. Neighbours' relationship in Cape Town coastal enclave is on the rocks, court ... South Africa
  3. Nationwide university shutdown looms over student anger News
  4. Eskom ignores Treasury advice in bid to hike price it pays for Duvha coal News
  5. ANC caucus backs line on Busisiwe Mkhwebane, but 'rebels' object News

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...
X