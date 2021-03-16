Tanzanians should be told about Magufuli's health, opposition says

An opposition leader said on Tuesday Tanzanians had become fearful due to lack of information about the health of President John Magufuli, who has not been seen in public for more than two weeks, and citizens had the right to know about his condition.

Speculation in East Africa is rife that Magufuli, 61, a vocal Covid-19 sceptic, is ill with the virus, though his vice-president said on Monday that the country was safe and citizens should ignore rumours from outside the country.

“It is important for the government to inform the public about the president’s health to reduce ongoing fear,” Zitto Kabwe, leader of the ACT-Wazalendo party, said in a statement.