AU says benefits outweigh risks of AstraZeneca Covid-19 shot

The AU said on Thursday it considers the benefits of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine to outweigh the risks and recommended that vaccinations continue across the continent.

The announcement came a day after the World Health Organisation (WHO) backed the vaccine and as more than a dozen European countries have suspended the use of it amid concerns over the risk of blood clots.

Dr John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, told a news conference the “benefits still outweigh the risks” and countries should “move forward” with the vaccination.

AstraZeneca said on Sunday a review of safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the UK and EU with its vaccine had shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.