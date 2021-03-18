Africa

UN rights chief agrees to Ethiopia request for joint Tigray inquiry

18 March 2021 - 10:42 By Michelle Nichols
Ethiopia's foreign ministry said on Saturday it was ready to work with international human rights experts to conduct investigations on allegations of abuses.
Ethiopia's foreign ministry said on Saturday it was ready to work with international human rights experts to conduct investigations on allegations of abuses.
Image: REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has agreed to an Ethiopian request for a joint investigation in the country's northern Tigray region, where Bachelet says possible war crimes may have been committed.

Fighting between government troops and the region's former ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), has killed thousands of people and forced hundreds of thousands from their homes in the mountainous region of about 5 million.

The United Nations has raised concerns about atrocities being committed in Tigray, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has described acts carried out in the region as ethnic cleansing. Ethiopia has rejected Blinken's allegation.

Bachelet "responded positively" to a request from the state-run Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) for joint investigations in Tigray, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights spokesman Jonathan Fowler said on Wednesday.

"The UN Human Rights Office and the EHRC are now developing an investigation plan, which includes resources needed and practical modalities, in order to launch the missions as soon as possible," Fowler said.

Ethiopia's foreign ministry said on Saturday it was ready to work with international human rights experts to conduct investigations on allegations of abuses.

Amnesty International last month accused Eritrean forces of killing hundreds of civilians over 24 hours in Axum city last year. Eritrea denied that, but the EHRC also described such killings in a rare acknowledgment from the Ethiopian side that Eritrean troops have participated in the conflict.

The United Nations and the United States have demanded that Eritrean troops leave Tigray.

Both the Ethiopian and Eritrean governments have denied Eritrean troops are in Tigray, despite dozens of eyewitness accounts and admissions that Eritreans are there from Tigray's federally-appointed regional administration.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Egypt's Sisi ups pressure for Ethiopia dam deal on Sudan visit

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi called on Saturday for a binding deal by the summer on the operation of a giant Ethiopian hydropower dam, as ...
News
1 week ago

Sudan’s food riots show that the transitional government still has much to achieve

To achieve peace in the ‘new’ Sudan, civilian leadership must be embraced and the old military system dismantled
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

'Choose — I kill you or rape you': abuse accusations surge in Ethiopia's war

The young coffee seller said she was split from family and friends by an Ethiopian soldier at the Tekeze river, taken down a path, and given a ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Too late he cried: ‘EFF had its chance to review CR17 bank records and blew it’ News
  2. Black day: widow stands up for her rights as village turns against her News
  3. Caught on camera: Prison warder faces disciplinary measures for having sex with ... South Africa
  4. Department 'appalled' at video showing inmate and official having sex South Africa
  5. Fraudsters fail to dupe Absa bankers into releasing R400m to their accounts South Africa

Latest Videos

Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...
Man dies after police clamp down on protesting Wits students
X