Africa

Congo releases last known Ebola patients from North Kivu treatment centres

23 March 2021 - 12:34 By Reuters
An Ebola outbreak is typically declared over once 42 days have passed, after blood samples from the last confirmed case tests negative for the probably originated in a human source rather than from the virus jumping the species barrier as it has in previous outbreaks.
An Ebola outbreak is typically declared over once 42 days have passed, after blood samples from the last confirmed case tests negative for the probably originated in a human source rather than from the virus jumping the species barrier as it has in previous outbreaks.
Image: REUTERS/Olivia Acland/ File photo

The Democratic Republic of the Congo released its last confirmed Ebola patients from treatment centres on Monday, health authorities said, beginning a 42-day countdown to declaring the country free of the virus.

Monday's release of six patients from treatment centres in the North Kivu region could mark the end of a month-long resurgence of the 2018-20 epidemic, which killed more than 2,200 people before it was initially declared over in June 2020.

Twelve cases have been reported since the virus re-emerged at the beginning of February, killing six people. It's been three weeks since North Kivu health authorities have detected a new case.

An Ebola outbreak is typically declared over once 42 days have passed, after blood samples from the last confirmed case tests negative for the probably originated in a human source rather than from the virus jumping the species barrier as it has in previous outbreaks.

Ebola can be transmitted to humans from animals like bats or monkeys. It can live on in parts of the body of survivors otherwise in good health such as the eyes, breasts and testicles and sometimes still be transmitted, for example through semen.  

READ MORE:

Ebola outbreaks in Africa must be stopped, White House says

The Biden administration on Tuesday said everything possible must be done to stop Ebola outbreaks in the African nations of Guinea and Democratic ...
News
1 month ago

WHO alerts six African countries after Ebola outbreaks

The World Health Organisation has asked six African countries to be alert for possible Ebola infections, as Guinea on Tuesday reported new cases and ...
News
1 month ago

Democratic Republic of Congo confirms third Ebola case in North Kivu province

Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed a third Ebola case this week in North Kivu province, provincial health minister Eugene Nzanzu Salita said ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Overgrown lawns, soaring utility bills: Madiba home decays into ghost house News
  2. Race for Zulu crown as King Goodwill Zwelithini's will stays secret News
  3. KZN school refuses to admit girl, 16, because she has tattoos News
  4. Top parliament official 'owes R78,000' in rent after giving herself a discount News
  5. Nivea lawyer faces probe over 'attempt to mislead' judges in Connie case South Africa

Latest Videos

Second US mass shooting in a week: Ten die in Colorado bloodshed as gunman ...
Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
X