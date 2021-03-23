Recall of MDC Alliance MPs in Zim is a ploy to ‘subvert the will of voters’ - US

The US is “closely” following events in Zimbabwe after parliament, since last year, expelled 39 legislators who went in through an MDC Alliance ticket.

The latest recall of MDC Alliance deputy president Tendai Biti and six other legislators saw US department of state spokesperson Ned Price issue a statement on Tuesday saying the recalls were calculated to ”subvert the will of voters, further undermine democracy, and deny millions of Zimbabwean citizens their chosen representation”.

The MDC Alliance, a coalition of parties led by Nelson Chamisa, 43, narrowly and controversially lost to Zanu-PF led by Emmerson Mnangagwa, 78, in the July 2018 polls.

Since then Chamisa has refused to recognise Mnangagwa as the legitimate leader of the nation. This set the stage for Zanu-PF to dismantle the opposition through underhand sponsorship of the recalls.

To date 39 MDC Alliance MPs and 81 local council elected officials were recalled since a March 2020 Supreme Court ruling that Chamisa was an illegitimate leader of the MDC (before coalition with other parties).