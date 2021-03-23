Africa

‘They're reaching a new level of savagery': At least 137 killed in attack on Niger villages

23 March 2021 - 10:15 By Boureima Balima and Moussa Aksar
Armed attackers raided three villages and other hamlets in Tahoua region bordering Mali. Stock photo.
Armed attackers raided three villages and other hamlets in Tahoua region bordering Mali. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/prathaan

Armed attackers killed 137 people in co-ordinated raids on villages in southwestern Niger on Sunday, the government said, making it one of the deadliest days in recent memory in a country ravaged by Islamist violence.

The unidentified assailants struck in the afternoon, raiding three villages and other hamlets in Tahoua region bordering Mali, the government said on Monday, revising the toll up from a previous estimate by local authorities of about 60 killed.

“By systematically targeting civilians, these armed bandits are reaching a new level of horror and savagery,” it said in a statement, announcing three days of national mourning.

It did not say who authorities believed was behind the attacks. A security source earlier blamed Islamic State, whose local affiliate is active in the zone.

The violence is part of a wider security crisis across West Africa's Sahel region, which is also fuelled by militants linked to al Qaeda, Islamic State and ethnic militias.

The attacks on Sunday might have been revenge for the recent arrests of people suspected of belonging to armed groups in the area, said a report by the cluster of humanitarian organisations led by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

Unidentified assailants killed at least 58 villagers in the nearby region of Tillabery last Monday.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Armed men attack passenger convoy and village in Niger, killing 58

Armed men in southwestern Niger killed at least 58 people when they intercepted a convoy returning from a weekly market and attacked a nearby ...
News
6 days ago

Mozambique looks to private sector in war against Islamists

Despite outrage over abuses, the president has turned to South African companies to support army
World
1 week ago

Pregnant woman, five others killed as ambulance hits landmine in Burkina Faso

A pregnant woman and five other people died when an ambulance carrying them hit a landmine in northern Burkina Faso, in an area that has come under ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Overgrown lawns, soaring utility bills: Madiba home decays into ghost house News
  2. Race for Zulu crown as King Goodwill Zwelithini's will stays secret News
  3. KZN school refuses to admit girl, 16, because she has tattoos News
  4. Top parliament official 'owes R78,000' in rent after giving herself a discount News
  5. Nivea lawyer faces probe over 'attempt to mislead' judges in Connie case South Africa

Latest Videos

Second US mass shooting in a week: Ten die in Colorado bloodshed as gunman ...
Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
X