Africa

Zimbabwe's entire tourist town of Victoria Falls to get Covid-19 vaccination

23 March 2021 - 06:00 By Sharon Mazingaizo
A visitor admires the view of the Victoria Falls, one of Zimbabwe's top tourist attractions, from a precarious perch. File photo.
A visitor admires the view of the Victoria Falls, one of Zimbabwe's top tourist attractions, from a precarious perch. File photo.
Image: Marianne Schwankhart

Zimbabwe’s entire tourist town of Victoria Falls will be vaccinated against Covid-19 as a way to reduce the spread of the virus in one of its most-visited areas.

The Zimbabwean government has released 70,000 Sinopharm doses to vaccinate the adult population in the tourist city between the ages of 18 and 65 years. Victoria Falls, with an estimated population of 33,000 people, has been hardest hit by the pandemic. Each person needs to be vaccinated twice.

Deputy minister of health and child care, Dr John Mangwiro, told TimesLIVE that Victoria Falls residents would get a jab so that when the tourism industry restarted everyone would be safe.

“As government, we want to make sure that our citizens and tourists are safe. That is why we took this bold move to vaccinate the entire tourist city. Victoria Falls is a city where tourism is the main business. Tourists and residents need to be protected from the virus.

“The vaccine rollout in the city started Sunday, and the response so far has been positive among those receiving the vaccine,” said Mangwiro.

The tourist destination has been hardest hit by economic effects of the pandemic, with an estimated 50% of jobs lost and tourism-generated revenue disappearing overnight.

Luke Brown, co-owner and CEO of Vayeni Safaris, described the vaccination drive in Victoria Falls as a welcome development for the tourism industry.

“We are upbeat about the government’s decision to allocate vaccines to the whole Victoria Falls adult population. This is a welcome development and one we believe will pay dividends towards the recovery of our battered tourism industry.

“Of course, there is trepidation from some in the town with regards to the efficacy and side effects of the vaccine, but we believe this challenge will be overcome as residents come to terms with the widespread benefits,” he said.

Lessons for Ramaphosa from apathy to the north

"John Magufuli, the Tanzanian president who died this week aged 61, and Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria's first citizen, have one thing in common: they ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Zimbabwe authorises Sputnik V, Sinovac coronavirus vaccines for emergency use

Zimbabwe has authorised the emergency use of four Covid-19 vaccines, including Russia's Sputnik V and China's Sinovac, the minister of information ...
News
1 week ago

Covid-19 affects men and women differently. It’s important to track the data

The African Population Health Research Centre, based in Kenya, has been mining data across 47 countries in Africa, tracking differences in Covid-19 ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Overgrown lawns, soaring utility bills: Madiba home decays into ghost house News
  2. Race for Zulu crown as King Goodwill Zwelithini's will stays secret News
  3. KZN school refuses to admit girl, 16, because she has tattoos News
  4. Top parliament official 'owes R78,000' in rent after giving herself a discount News
  5. Nivea lawyer faces probe over 'attempt to mislead' judges in Connie case South Africa

Latest Videos

Second US mass shooting in a week: Ten die in Colorado bloodshed as gunman ...
Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
X