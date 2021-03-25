Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

When Naomie's mother asked the teenager to join her as a sex worker in the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo last September, she knew it was a matter of survival for the family.

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic — from rising food prices to a curfew resulting in fewer clients for her mother — left the 15-year-old with no choice but to take to the streets.

“I am fatherless, and I have an eight-year-old brother,” Naomie — whose name has been changed to protect her identity — said one evening this month in the Tshangu district of Kinshasa.

“If I don't do this, my family may perish because we have no-one to support us,” she said while seeking clients on Kimbuta Avenue — well-known for prostitution — with a cigarette in hand.

Naomie is one of countless girls in Kinshasa — a megalopolis of more than 12 million people — to have joined the sex trade during the last year because of the pandemic, campaigners said.

About three-quarters of Congo's 90 million people live in extreme poverty on less than $1.90 a day, and the African Development Bank has said its economy — a key global exporter of cobalt and copper — could be particularly hard hit by Covid-19.

The sprawling central African country has confirmed at least 28,845 cases of the virus, of which about 712 have died.

“A lot of girls around my age are working here (in the sex trade)," Naomie added. “I see new faces all the time.”