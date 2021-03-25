Africa

Nine African countries take delivery of Covid-19 vaccines donated by MTN Group

25 March 2021 - 13:12 By Reuters
John Nkengasong, Africa's Director of Centers for Disease Control (CDC). File Photo
John Nkengasong, Africa's Director of Centers for Disease Control (CDC). File Photo
Image: REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

The first 723,000 of up to 7 million Covid-19 vaccine doses that MTN Group is donating to African countries have arrived in nine nations, the AU's disease control body said on Thursday.

Africa CDC Director John Nkengasong told a news conference that Ghana, Gambia, Liberia, Guinea Bissau, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Senegal, Mauritius and Togo had received doses from the South African telecoms company.

Several other countries, including South Sudan and Malawi, are due to receive doses in the coming days.

MTN is donating $25m to support the AU’s vaccination programme. The doses will be distributed to health workers across the bloc's 55 member states, MTN said this week.

African countries have begun vaccinating their citizens only in recent weeks after richer countries secured early supplies.

Africa is relying primarily on free doses from the World Health Organisation-backed Covax vaccine-sharing facility, which aims to secure 2 billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021.

READ MORE

Pfizer vaccine blow as Israeli tests find reduced efficacy against SA variant

Pfizer’s vaccine is almost seven times less effective against the Covid-19 variant dominant in SA than against the main strain of the virus, ...
News
1 day ago

Emmerson Mnangagwa receives first jab as he promotes vaccinations

President urges citizens to ignore conspiracies and misinformation as he's inoculated with Chinese vaccine at a public event.
News
4 hours ago

Kenyan Covid vaccine offer to diplomats draws local doctors' ire

Kenya has offered free Covid-19 vaccines to all diplomats based there, including thousands of United Nations staff, even though it has not completed ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Clicks to lay formal complaint after man in traditional dress told to leave ... South Africa
  2. Overgrown lawns, soaring utility bills: Madiba home decays into ghost house News
  3. Queen Mantfombi made regent of Zulu nation as three months of mourning is ... South Africa
  4. Pretoria attorney to appear in court over SAPS tender fraud South Africa
  5. Nivea lawyer faces probe over 'attempt to mislead' judges in Connie case South Africa

Latest Videos

'The law is clear on contempt': State capture inquiry pushes for Zuma to be ...
'Bail will spark more protests': Cops accused of killing Ntumba remain in ...
X