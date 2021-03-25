Zambia sets out plans to vaccinate all people over 18 against Covid-19

Zambia announced plans on Thursday to vaccinate all people over 18, or 46% of the 18.3 million population, against Covid-19 as it prepares for a third wave of the pandemic.

The southern African country has registered more than 87,000 cases of COVID-19 and the death toll from the disease is more than 1,000.

Health Minister Jonas Chanda said health workers, the police, security officers, teachers and the clergy would be among those given priority in the vaccination campaign.

Cross-border traders, bus and truck drivers, and people over 65 - including those with chronic illnesses and their care givers - would also be prioritised, he said.