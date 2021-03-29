J&J agrees to supply African Union with up to 400 million Covid-19 shots

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has agreed to supply up to 400 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to the African Union (AU) from the third quarter of 2021, the drugmaker said on Monday, as the continent struggles to get shots into arms and tame infections.

J&J unit Janssen Pharmaceutica NV has entered into a deal with the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (Avat) to deliver 220 million doses of its single-dose shot.

Avat could order an additional 180 million doses during 2022.

The deal comes after months of negotiations with the AU, which announced a provisional agreement in January to buy 270 million doses of vaccines from drugmakers J&J, AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech.

The status of the talks with the other two companies is not known.

Avat said on Monday many countries out of the 55 AU member states showed a strong preference for the J&J vaccines.

The supplies will help the continent reach its target of vaccinating at least 750 million people, or 60% of the population, as it tries to contain the spread of the coronavirus which has killed almost 121,000 people and infected 4.18 million in the region.

It is also grappling with a more infectious variant identified in South Africa, amid concerns about delays of deliveries of AstraZeneca shots as part of the Covax scheme aimed at supplying poorer countries.