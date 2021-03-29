Mozambique: What you need to know about the Islamist militants' attacks

Islamist militants attacks in a town in northern Mozambique have resulted in foreign citizens, including South Africans, being unaccounted for.

The militants seized control of the town of Palma after French oil and gas giant Total announced last week it would be resuming work in the area.

The militants took control of the territory, including a strategic port, and burnt dozens of villages across the Cabo Delgado province.

Here is a wrap of what happened:

Several people killed by militants

TimesLIVE reported the militants killed several people including at least one foreign worker and forced Total to suspend operations at a huge gas project worth $60bn (nearly R900bn).

Several South Africans were feared to be among dozens of foreign contractors killed or captured as they tried to escape the suspected Islamic militants.

One security source told The Times only seven out of 17 vehicles that left a hotel serving Africa's biggest gas project got away when their convoy was ambushed by the militants.