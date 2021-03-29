SA helicopter pilots a lifeline for scores trapped by Mozambican rebels

Helicopters from Dyck Advisory Group (DAG) have become the only lifeline for thousands of people, including South Africans, who remain trapped in hotels and dense bush around the besieged Mozambican town of Palma.

Palma has been under attack since Wednesday by heavily armed rebel forces, who have reportedly killed scores of Mozambican and foreign nationals who work on the $60bn (R900bn) gas project run by French company Total on the nearby Afungi peninsula.

On Friday, Ahlu Sunna Waljama'a insurgents, who are reported to be loosely affiliated to the Islamic State, ambushed a 17-vehicle convoy attempting to transport foreign nationals and Mozambicans out of the besieged town.

Only seven vehicles made it, with an estimated 40 people killed and an unknown number feared to have been taken hostage.