Sudan and rebel group sign agreement on separation of religion and state

The Sudanese government and a major rebel group from its southern Nuba Mountains on Sunday signed a document which paves the way for a final peace agreement by guaranteeing freedom of worship to all while separating religion and the state.

The signing is viewed as a crucial step in efforts by the power-sharing government headed by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to reach accords with rebel groups across the country and end decades of conflicts that left millions displaced and hundreds of thousands dead.

Last year Sudan signed a peace agreement with many groups, including from the Western region of Darfur.

But a key faction of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu, did not join in last year's agreement because it stuck to its demand that Sudan dispenses with sharia law and becomes a secular, democratic state.

Sharia law was first imposed in Sudan in 1983, and maintained by the now deposed president Omar al-Bashir for the duration of his 30-year-long Islamist rule.

The so-called 'Declaration of Principles' signed on Sunday in South Sudan's capital Juba between Sudan and the rebel faction means talks on a final accord can now begin.