Zimbabweans will get electronic Covid-19 cards to prove they are vaccinated

The Zimbabwean government will start issuing Covid-19 certificates to people who have received their second dose as a way to verify who has been vaccinated.

The certificate will come in the form of an electronic card with security features and a quick response (QR) barcode which can be scanned for verification. It will be linked to the person’s passport and national identity document.

Director of health informatics and data analytics in the ministry of health and childcare, Dr Simukai Zizhou, told TimesLIVE the electronic card will combat the sale of counterfeit certificates that are already circulating in the country.

“We have finalised the electronic cards. We previously issued them to a small group of people and are now certain the electronic cards work. The cards have security features which can be scanned and verified.

“The electronic card will contain data related to the vaccination including the date administered, type of vaccine and place of vaccination.”