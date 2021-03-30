Shepherd Bushiri’s daughter to be buried in Malawi on Thursday

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s daughter’s remains will land at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe, Malawi, on Wednesday.

Bushiri said on Tuesday her burial will take place on Thursday at Ntcheu Boma.

“The families of prophet Shepherd Bushiri and prophetess Mary Bushiri would like to inform the general public that the remains of saint Israella Bushiri, who went to be with the Lord on the morning of March 29 2021 at a hospital in Kenya, will land at Kamuzu International Airport this Wednesday,” he said in a statement on Facebook.

Bushiri announced the death of his daughter on Monday.

“A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held from 5pm at Golden Peacock Hotel in the heart of Lilongwe city,” he said.

Bushiri said Israella had always offered he and Mary "great comfort and enlightenment”.