WATCH | Guns, ferries & hotels: What’s happening in Mozambique?

Deepa Kesa Multimedia producer
30 March 2021 - 15:15

On March 24, heavily armed rebel forces began attacking Palma in the province of Cabo Delgado in Mozambique.

Palma is home to French energy group Total and is a logistics hub for international gas projects worth about $60bn (nearly R900bn).

Total said on March 24 it would resume construction of its liquefied natural gas infrastructure after the establishment of the zone. But within hours the attacks began, and nearly 200 expatriates and local officials were told to wait at the Amarula Palma Hotel for boats to ferry them to safety.

On March 27 Total said it was calling off a planned resumption of construction at its $20bn (nearly R300bn) development after the attack.

Mozambique's government confirmed on March 28 that dozens of people had died, including seven when their convoy of cars was ambushed during an escape attempt, but the total number of dead and missing remains unclear.

The government has yet to re-establish control.

