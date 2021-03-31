Offshore gas finds offered major promise for Mozambique — what went wrong?

The plan was for Palma to become a LNG manufacturing hub where hundreds of skilled workers would be located. More broadly, the hope was it would drive the rapid advancement of a country that ranks close to the bottom of the UN Human Development Index. More than 70% of the population have been classified as “multidimensionally poor” by the UN Development Programme.

The LNG projects in the northern Cabo Delgado area represented a silver lining of hope. Since 2012 the major multinational energy companies have spent billions on developing the offshore gas sites. Today, offshore exploration in the Cabo Delgado area includes Africa’s three largest LNG projects. These are the Mozambique LNG Project (involving Total and previously Anadarko) worth $20bn; the Coral FLNG Project (involving Eni and Exxon Mobil) worth $4.7bn; and the Rovuma LNG Project (involving Exxon Mobil, Eni and CNPC) worth $30bn.

Production was scheduled to start in 2024 but intensifying attacks near the gas site on the Afungi Peninsula are posing serious challenges to the production timelines.

There have been no material benefits for the people of Cabo Delgado thus far. Moreover, many local people feel deeply aggrieved because many were evicted and had to relocate soon after the discovery of gas in Cabo Delgado to make way for LNG infrastructure development.

History of instability

Cabo Delgado is Mozambique’s most northern province. Neglected over many years, the people who live there have been politically marginalised and the area is underdeveloped.

Since independence in 1975 investment and rising incomes were largely confined to the capital Maputo in the south as well as the southern parts of the country.

In addition, the central government in Maputo has only had a fragile and precarious control over the territory and borders of the country. A 16-year civil war that involved clashes between the central government and Renamo, a militant organisation and political movement during the liberation struggle and now opposition party, claimed more than one million lives.

More recently, since 2017, the militant Islamic movement Ansar al-Sunna, locally known as Al-Shabaab, has been active in Cabo Delgado. It now poses the biggest security threat in the country, rendering some of the northern parts almost ungovernable.

The militants took advantage of the Mozambican government’s failure to exercise control over the entire territory of the country.