Boat carrying survivors from militant attack arrives in Pemba, Mozambique

A boat carrying more than 1,000 survivors of a highly organised, deadly attack by Islamic State-linked insurgents in northern Mozambique arrived in the port of Pemba on Thursday, a Reuters reporter and a diplomatic source said.

Aid workers were at the crowded port to give food to those disembarking from the green and white ferry, while police and soldiers kept control of crowds of people excited to see their relatives rescued after the attack that began last week in Palma, the reporter said.

The ferry docked at around 8am in Pemba, the provincial capital of Cabo Delgado.

A diplomatic source with direct knowledge of the rescue operation said there were roughly 1,200 people on board, including 300 children and 400 women. The source said all those on board were people displaced by the violence.

An official at the International Committee of the Red Cross said the government was screening those arriving at Pemba to prevent infiltration by armed groups.