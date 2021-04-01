'Seven days in the bush without eating': Mom among thousands helped after Mozambique attack

Thousands of people fleeing an attack claimed by Islamic State-linked insurgents in northern Mozambique have made their way to safety, many of them dehydrated, hungry and suffering shock, aid workers said on Wednesday, while hundreds remain missing.

Insurgents hit the coastal town of Palma, adjacent to gas projects worth $60bn, last week. The attack probably displaced tens of thousands of people, according to aid groups, with people scattering into dense forest or attempting to escape by sea.

Fighting continued as recently as Tuesday, said security sources involved in rescue efforts and the UN.

A report by Portuguese TV channel RTP showed journalists on a government-organised trip to the far northern town of Palma having to hunker down and hide behind walls as shots were fired.

“It was an adventure that proves that the war is still ongoing in Palma,” a correspondent on the trip said in Tuesday's report.

Reuters has not been able to independently verify the accounts from Palma. Most communications to the town were cut after the attack began last Wednesday. Phone calls to Mozambique's government and security officials went unanswered on Wednesday.