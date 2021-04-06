Africa

Shock footage from Mozambique attacks emerges — shows devastation, bodies strewn in the street

Jessica Levitt Digital content editor
06 April 2021 - 06:57
The government has said it is working to restore order in Palma.
The government has said it is working to restore order in Palma.
Image: 123RF/ZABELIN

Unseen footage and pictures of the attack by Islamist militants on the northern Mozambique town of Palma give a glimpse of the full extent of the carnage.

Images obtained by Sky News  show bodies strewn on the ground, signs of 'help' made out of toilet paper and sheets and attacks on escape cars after the attacks began.

Information on the attacks has been scarce as communication from the area has been cut.

It's been estimated that dozen of people were killed in the attack, but because of interrupted cell and internet services, the true death toll is not known.

Witnesses described to BBC how they had to flee the area after hearing gunshots. They spoke about the terror of the experience, describing how they spent days on the run without any help from authorities.

The attack on the area, which houses a gas production facility, had been predicted by analysts for years.

Sky News reports it could be a precursor of more violent battles to follow.

Al Jazeera reported authorities said a significant number of fighters had been killed in the government's battle to regain control of the area.

READ MORE

More than 50 SA citizens in Palma accounted for, says government

More than 50 South Africans missing after the insurgent attack on Palma, Mozambique, have all been accounted for.
News
2 days ago

Total pulls staff from natural gas site in Mozambique amid clashes — sources

French energy major Total has withdrawn all its staff from its Afungi natural gas project site in northern Mozambique, two sources with direct ...
News
3 days ago

Islamist terror in Moz: city takes in more refugees than it can handle

Pemba has seen its population swell by almost three quarters thanks to terrorist attacks and Cyclone Kenneth
World
13 hours ago

Most read

  1. Education official who took eight years off work wins R2m in back-pay South Africa
  2. I'm being axed to aid Ramaphosa, Ace Magashule to tell party elders News
  3. Durban homeowners score big win over neighbouring property South Africa
  4. UPDATE | Pregnant mom and daughter, 5, found safe after going missing a week ago South Africa
  5. SA graffiti vandals 'destroy in minutes what took 120,000 years to form' South Africa

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X