Tanzania's new president Samia Suluhu Hassan prioritises Covid-19

As a result Tanzania has not reported coronavirus data since May last year. The WHO repeatedly urged the government to be more transparent but was ignored.

"I’m planning to form a committee of specialists to research more widely Covid-19. They have to find out if these remedies suggested across the world will help us," the president told officials at the State House in the capital Dar es Salaam.

"We don't have to remain silent. Either refuse or agree without doing any scientific research," she added.

Reuters