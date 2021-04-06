US looks into reports of atrocities in Ethiopia's Tigray region

The US is looking into reports of human rights abuses and atrocities in Ethiopia's Tigray region, the US State Department said on Monday.

Department spokesperson Ned Price told a news briefing that the US is “gravely concerned” about accounts last week by CNN and the BBC of a massacre in the region by Ethiopian forces.

“We are, of course, looking into these reports. We have taken close note of them and we'll continue to pay close attention,” Price said.

“We strongly condemn the killings, the forced removals, the sexual assaults, the other human rights abuses that multiple organisations have reported,” Price added, declining to say who the US believed was responsible.

Ethiopia's Foreign Ministry has said a joint investigation with external experts into alleged human rights violations would start soon.