Nigeria to limit first doses of AstraZeneca due to supply concerns

Nigeria has directed its 36 states and federal capital territory to stop giving first doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines once they use half their current stock in order to safeguard supply for the second dose, its health minister said.

Osagie Ehanire said the directive came amid concerns over when Nigeria would get another shipment of the shots after India put a temporary hold on all major exports of the doses made by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

India, the world's second most populous country, is aiming to preserve supply to meet domestic demand. It reported a record 115,736 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, a 13-fold increase in just over two months.

"We thought that it was proper for us under the circumstances to ensure that those who were vaccinated were fully vaccinated," Ehanire said in a televised briefing on Tuesday evening.