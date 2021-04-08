'Madly in love' Nigerian agriculture minister, 74, marries 18-year-old

Nigeria's agriculture and rural development minister Sabo Nanono, 74, has tied the knot with an 18-year-old girl simply known as Rakiya in Jere Town, Nigeria.

Daily Nigerian reported that the politician married the "school leaver" in a secret ceremony on Saturday attended by just three of his colleagues.

The Nigerian newspaper quoted a family source as saying that the minister's family was against the wedding due to the 56-year age difference between the pair, but Nanono had pushed ahead with it.

“The minister is madly in love. He appeared unstoppable,” the source was quoted as saying.

The young woman has since moved into the politician's Tamandu Close home in Kano.

