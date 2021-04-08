Mozambique seeks targeted foreign support to help tackle insurgency — president

Mozambique has told the international community what support it needs to deal with an Islamic State-linked insurgency, but for reasons of sovereignty it will tackle some aspects of the problem unassisted, its president said on Wednesday.

Filipe Nyusi was speaking two weeks after an attack by insurgents on the coastal town of Palma, near natural gas projects worth tens of billions of dollars that are meant to transform the southern African country's economy.

Southern African bloc SADC is holding meetings on Wednesday and Thursday to consider a regional response to the insurgency, while the US already has a small Army Special Forces team in Mozambique on a training mission.

The government has said dozens died in the latest assault, and aid groups believe tens of thousands were displaced. French energy major Total withdrew all staff from its Afungi site outside Palma when the militants appeared to be approaching, but the army has since said the town is secure.

“We know in which areas we need support and which areas are up to us, Mozambicans, to solve,” Nyusi said in an address broadcast on state TV station TVM that did not specify what issues he would seek international help for.