Police fire shots to disperse anti-UN protest in eastern DRC

Congolese police fired live rounds on Thursday to disperse protesters demanding the departure of the UN peacekeeping mission from the city of Beni, its mayor and witnesses said.

Hundreds of youths have been protesting in several cities in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo since Monday, angry that the UN mission, known as Monusco, has failed to prevent a wave of civilian killings by armed groups.

So far this year about 330 people have been killed in the violence, an unresolved legacy of a civil war that officially ended in 2003, according to the Kivu Security Tracker, which maps unrest in the region.

“Young people have barricaded almost all the roads to ask the UN mission to leave this region plagued by massacre,” Beni mayor Buhindo Bakwanamaha Modeste told Reuters.

“This morning the police are clearing the blocked roads, that's why there is shooting all over the city,” he said.

A local police spokesperson confirmed that they were clearing blocked roads and “re-establishing order”.