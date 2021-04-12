Africa

At least 34 migrants dead as boat capsizes off Djibouti, IOM says

12 April 2021 - 21:12 By Duncan Miriri
Drownings have become common in the waters off Djibouti, and typically involve migrants from Ethiopia or Somalia trying to escape poverty and war at home by finding work in Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates.
Drownings have become common in the waters off Djibouti, and typically involve migrants from Ethiopia or Somalia trying to escape poverty and war at home by finding work in Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates.
Image: Paul Fleet/123rf.com

At least 34 people drowned when a boat carrying migrants from Yemen capsized off the coast of Djibouti, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said on Monday.

The boat, which was being controlled by people smugglers, is believed to have been carrying 60 passengers, IOM said on its Twitter feed, without providing further details such as when the incident occurred.

Drownings have become common in the waters off Djibouti, and typically involve migrants from Ethiopia or Somalia trying to escape poverty and war at home by finding work in Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates.

They include would-be migrants who have become stranded in Yemen after failing to cross into Saudi Arabia, sometimes due to coronavirus restrictions, and drown on the return crossing.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Migrants face terror and death, but prospect of a better life makes it worthwhile

Experts are worried about the thousands who may have died undetected, but migrants ‘are not afraid’
World
4 months ago

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Frustration as Sandton property is crammed with low-rent tenants News
  2. 'It was a misunderstanding': Porsche GT3 RS driver pays R450 fuel bill South Africa
  3. Mantashe's 'nephew' accused of name-dropping in lucrative mining project News
  4. Occupants win court battle to stay in hijacked home in posh Joburg suburb South Africa
  5. Town planner slams conversion of Cape coast guest house into restaurant South Africa

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
SA's 'My Octopus Teacher' wins best documentary BAFTA, now onto the Oscars
X