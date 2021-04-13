Children are paying the price in Mozambique insurgency, says aid organisation

Homeless and traumatised — that’s the plight of hundreds of thousands of children in Mozambique’s conflict-torn Cabo Delgado province.

Aid organisation Save the Children, which is working with displaced children in the violence-gripped region, says it is deeply concerned about their fate.

Chance Briggs, Save the Children’s country director in Mozambique, appealed to southern African leaders deciding on possible interventions in the northern province to take the immediate needs and safety of children into account.

“Children are being targeted in this conflict. They are killed, abducted and forced to leave their homes and sense of safety behind. Children must be front and centre of any response in Cabo Delgado,” he said.

Briggs said hundreds of thousands of children and their families — more than one-third of the population in the province — are displaced across Cabo Delgado.

According to the Institute for Security Studies, “the Cabo Delgado crisis has escalated dramatically since the beginning of 2020, with more than 2,500 civilians killed and close to 700,000 people internally displaced”.