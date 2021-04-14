Only half of women in developing world in charge of their own bodies - UN

Only about half of women and girls in developing countries are able to make decisions over their own bodies such as whether they want to have sex, seek health care and use contraception, a United Nations report said on Wednesday.

From being denied access to contraception or abortion services, made to undergo female genital mutilation (FGM) and virginity tests, or married as children, women and girls are often forced to give up control over their bodies, it said.

“The right to autonomy over our bodies means we must have the power and agency to make choices without fear of violence or having someone else decide for us,” said Natalia Kanem, head of the UN's sexual and reproductive health agency, UNFPA.

Women in Sub-Saharan Africa, South and Central Asia are least likely to have control over their bodies, such as being able to refuse sex with a partner or accessing sexual health care without needing permission from a male relative, UNFPA said.

In places including Mali, Niger and Senegal, only 10% of women had “bodily autonomy”, said the report, which analysed multiple data sets on gender equality, sexual health and access to contraception in 57 countries.

Kanem said social taboos about sex and entrenched patriarchy prevented women and girls from having any say, since male relatives tended to have power over women's choices.