Armed with phones and seeds, jobless Kenyans tackle illegal logging

Official figures show that Kenya's unemployment rate has nearly doubled to more than 10% since the start of the pandemic.

Many people have turned to illegal logging and poaching to make money, and Covid-19 restrictions and illness have left the county short of rangers to stop them, Kilelu said.

He pointed to Shimba Hills, a 30,000-hectare (74,000-acre) national reserve on Kenya's south coast, where he says there has been a jump in encroachment as the remaining officers find it impossible to patrol the whole forest.

Project organisers say the new system allows officers and community rangers to cover an area more efficiently, focusing manpower on vulnerable parts of the forest.

As a result, said Wara at the KFS, there have been only three forest fires in the past two months, compared to about a dozen over the same period last year.

The conservator explained that poachers have a technique of setting fire to grasslands at the edges of forests to encourage fresh pasture to grow, which lures out small game, making them easier to catch.

The fires would often spread out of control and into the forest itself, he said, but with more people patrolling, poachers are mostly staying away.

“Incidences of illegal logging and water abstraction have also dropped dramatically,” he said.

TECH POTENTIAL

Nasiri Maulidi, chairman of a local forest restoration group in Kwale County, said the project is also helping tackle unemployment in the villages.

“The majority of the youth here are educated, but they have no jobs. This partnership has helped reduce idleness while also engaging the society in greening Kenya,” he said.

Chisenga Ali chats happily with a colleague as they water tree saplings. In May last year, the pandemic forced her to close her clothes business.

“My children are going to school and are well fed thanks to this job. I am also not worried about paying rent,” said Ali, who said her landlord locked her out of her house three times due to late payment since the start of the pandemic.

Officials and conservation experts see the pilot project as a sign of Kenya's confidence in the role technology can play in battling forest crime and creating job opportunities.

A report by the Pew Research Center published in 2019 showed more than 85% of adults in Kenya reported owning a mobile phone.

If projects like the new reporting system had been in place when the pandemic first struck, they would have ensured the continuity of conservation efforts, even in the face of recession, said Kunga Ngece, an independent conservation consultant.

“Technology in conservation is not an endgame in itself,” Ngece said in a phone interview.

“But it has proved effective and able to create new opportunities in a working environment that would normally be stuck with traditional systems of job creation.”

Ramadhani Mohamed, one of the locals planting trees in Kwale, said the government should do more to tap into the country's large pool of mobile phone users.

“Kenyan youth are some of the most technologically savvy in Africa. The use of smart apps should not only be used to fight forest crime, but also to prepare the country for future emergencies like Covid-19,” said the 20-year-old.

Chris Kiptoo, principal secretary in the ministry of environment and forestry, said in a phone interview that “the opportunities that the mobile phone revolution has brought with them can also be used to involve communities in forest restoration efforts.”

Mohamed said he had been struggling to find a job since finishing high school, and spent most of his time with his friends in the village, which sometimes led to drug and alcohol abuse.

When he heard in October that the KFS was recruiting locals for a forest restoration project, he enlisted right away.

“I used to rely on my parents for pocket money to buy clothes,” Mohamed said, as he prepared tree seedlings for planting.

“But this programme has turned the tables, because now I am able to contribute to my family's finances.”