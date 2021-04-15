Africa

Grace Mugabe's qualification is not fake, court hears

Former first lady Grace Mugabe’s 2014 PhD was awarded in line with University of Zimbabwe rules and regulations, its then vice-chancellor says

15 April 2021 - 16:22 By Lenin Ndebele
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace. File photo.
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace. File photo.
Image: PHILIMON BULAWAYO/REUTERS

Former first lady Grace Mugabe’s controversial doctor of philosophy (PhD) degree was awarded in line with the University of Zimbabwe rules and regulations.

This is according to Prof Levi Nyagura, who was the university's vice-chancellor when the degree was awarded in 2014. At the time, Grace's husband, the late president Robert Mugabe, was university chancellor.

Appearing in court for the first time after the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) completed its investigations, Nyagura, through his lawyer Tawanda Zhuwara, denied any wrongdoing.

“To the accused’s knowledge, the conferment of the application was done lawfully and in accordance with the latitudes afforded such functionaries,” he said.

He also “strongly denies any unlawful act or illicit intent”, and argued that the university to date has neither withdrawn, cancelled nor disowned the degree conferred on the former first lady. This was proof of “the fact that it is authentic and deserved".

Zimbabwean professor arrested over Grace Mugabe's dodgy PhD

The highest-ranking official at the University of Zimbabwe has been picked up by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.
News
3 years ago

All operations of the university fall under the vice-chancellor. When President Emmerson Mnangagwa came into power he became the university’s chancellor. Mnangagwa suspended Nyagura to allow investigations into allegations that he had awarded the degree without the approval of the university's senate and council, as stipulated by regulations.

Part of the investigations by ZACC allege that Nyagura took lecturers to Grace Mugabe’s orphanage where they could examine her. There are also claims that Nyagura personally accepted her application without the knowledge of the university’s sociology department.

The state is yet to prove that the degree was awarded within months after Grace Mugabe enrolled at the University of Zimbabwe.

Her 226-page thesis titled “The changing social structure and functions of the family: The case of children's homes in Zimbabwe" - was published in 2018 and made public by the university.

The document is dedicated to her late husband, “because of his dedication and commitment to the wellbeing of the people of Zimbabwe”.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Mugabe marking Grace's doctorate 'can only make news on Mars': official

A senior Zimbabwean government official on Friday criticised reports that President Robert Mugabe marked his wife Grace's doctorate. Information ...
News
6 years ago

Expensive cars, servants, trips abroad: Grace Mugabe lands in lap of luxury

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has enacted a law that will allow former president Robert Mugabe’s widow Grace to live lavishly for the rest ...
News
5 months ago

Zimbabwe activist Makomborero Haruzivishe jailed for 14 months

Zimbabwean pro-democracy activist Makomborero Haruzivishe has been sentenced to 14 months in jail, a week after being convicted for inciting public ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Bird flu outbreak confirmed in SA, Joburg farm quarantined South Africa
  2. Bushiris resume church duties after short break to mourn their daughter South Africa
  3. WATCH | Scuffle outside church as elder refuses entry to latecomers South Africa
  4. Occupants win court battle to stay in hijacked home in posh Joburg suburb South Africa
  5. IN PICS | Frustration as Sandton property is crammed with low-rent tenants News

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...
X