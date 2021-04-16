Same-sex couple fight for children born via SA surrogacy to be granted citizenship in Namibia

When Namibian Phillip Lühl and his Mexican husband Guillermo Delgado decided to start a family, they did not realise how difficult it would be.

The same-sex couple are battling to obtain Namibian citizenship for their two-year-old son while their one-month-old twin daughters are stuck in SA because Namibian authorities want Lühl to show genetic proof he is the father before providing them with travel documents.

Lühl said that while the couple, who were married in SA, never experienced discrimination in Namibia, their predicament began after their son was born in 2019 via a surrogate in SA.

“That was the moment when things started to get complicated,” Lühl told Reuters.