Zimbabwe celebrates 41 years of independence

With annual inflation positioned at 220%, high unemployment and gross human rights violations, in an interview broadcast on state television on Saturday night, Mnangagwa insisted that he has so far done well under the “second republic” to improve the country.

“When the second republic came, there were so many challenges. It was necessary that if we had to bring about prosperity certain things had to be done. Painful or not painful it was necessary for us to introduce measures that made us unpopular, but we knew that the fruits of that process will bring about prosperity and recovery of our economy,” he said.

Top of the list of his achievements he said was the reintroduction of the Zimbabwe dollar, which he said was “stabilising”, addressing fuel shortages, electricity generation for industry and fighting corruption.

But fuel is still sold in foreign currency and there’s hardly any sold in local dollars as the economy continues to reject them.

Novelist Tsitsi Dangarembwa in an interview with the BBC painted a different picture.

“We are living at the very edge of survival ... anything that is available to us to improve the quality of our lives is something we are willing to give something for,” she said.

During the week leading to Independence Day, the regime’s signature suppression tool of abduction and torture of opposition members was reactivated.

Activists Lengwani Mavhunga and Munyaradzi Mafararikwa were assaulted while in police detention facing charges of obstructing or endangering free movement of persons or traffic after they attended the court case of the MDC Alliance’s vice chair, Job Sikhala.