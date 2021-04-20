Africa

Chad rebel group rejects military transition, vows to march on capital

20 April 2021 - 21:30 By Bate Felix
Chadian state television on Sunday showed images of burnt vehicles and a small number of corpses dusted with sand.
Chadian state television on Sunday showed images of burnt vehicles and a small number of corpses dusted with sand.
Image: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

A Chadian rebel group advancing south from Libya said it rejected a military transition led by the son of President Idriss Deby, who died on Monday, and vowed to march on the capital N'Djamena.

Mahamat Idriss Deby was named interim president by a transitional council of military officers on Tuesday after his father was killed in battle, an army spokesman said.

"Chad is not a monarchy. There can be no dynastic devolution of power in our country," the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) rebels said in a statement.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Chad president Idriss Deby dies on frontline, says army spokesperson

Reuters reports Chad’s President Idriss Deby has died while visiting troops on the frontline of a fight against northern rebels.
News
9 hours ago

Chad army says it beats back rebels advancing towards capital

Chad's army said on Monday it had beaten back a column of insurgents, claiming to have halted a rebel advance towards the capital N'Djamena as the ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Ace's 'Samson option': Magashule slated for trying to pull down pillars of ANC ... News
  2. No-one is above the law, say leaders ahead of ConCourt decision on Zuma South Africa
  3. Son's PPE deal dogs ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina News
  4. 'Had I known, I would've acted differently': mall manager who humiliated ... South Africa
  5. Ringleaders of Cape Town refugee protests kicked out of SA South Africa

Latest Videos

R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
UCT counting the cost as fire wrecks library
X