Africa

Ramadan helps Egyptian women bakers make ends meet

20 April 2021 - 15:35 By Hayam Adel
During Ramadan, when fasting Muslims indulge in large family meals after sunset and stock up on supplies well in advance, the women double their usual output.
During Ramadan, when fasting Muslims indulge in large family meals after sunset and stock up on supplies well in advance, the women double their usual output.
Image: BALKANS-RAMADAN/ REUTERS/Danilo Krstanovic (BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA)

For 35-year-old Nour al-Sabah Mohammed and her crew of bakers, business is brisk during the holy month of Ramadan.

The women travel by train to Cairo to sell their home-baked bread, piled high on metal trays, as well as eggs, vegetables, and cheese, produced by neighbours in a farming village near the city of Beni Suef, about 150 kilometres (90 miles) to the south.

During Ramadan, when fasting Muslims indulge in large family meals after sunset and stock up on supplies well in advance, the women double their usual output.

Mohammed's daughter and daughter-in-law make the two-and-a-half hour train trip to Cairo twice a week to sell from spots on the pavement that they've occupied for the last five years.

They set off at 10 p.m., leaving their children in the village and returning the following evening once they've sold out.

Back in Beni Suef, they distribute the earnings to other producers, each of whom made about 30 Egyptian pounds ($1.91) from the recent sale of 15 kilograms (33 lbs) of bread, along with the other products. "This way we work hard for our living and we make each other stronger," said Noura Hassan, Mohammed's daughter-in-law. "It's also a good thing that these women are helping out their husbands and their children."

Reuters

READ MORE:

Tunisia's president, UGTT union speak out against Ramadan curfew

Tunisia's president and a powerful labour union on Friday urged the government to review the 7pm curfew it has brought in to slow Covid-19 ...
News
1 week ago

French government disgusted by attack on Muslim centre

The French government on Sunday condemned the defacing of an Islamic cultural centre in western France with Islamaphobic slogans, and said an attack ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Ace's 'Samson option': Magashule slated for trying to pull down pillars of ANC ... News
  2. No-one is above the law, say leaders ahead of ConCourt decision on Zuma South Africa
  3. Son's PPE deal dogs ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina News
  4. 'Had I known, I would've acted differently': mall manager who humiliated ... South Africa
  5. IN PICS | UCT fire: South Africans help stranded students as university ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Video timelapse of raging Cape Town fire spreading toward city
Cultural cold shoulder: Fighting damning perceptions as an Ndebele activist
X