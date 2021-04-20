Africa

WATCH | Motorist attacks police officer armed with AK-47 in Nigeria

20 April 2021 - 12:36 By TimesLIVE
A motorist was caught on camera attacking a police officer in Nigeria.
Image: Screenshot of a video

A motorist has been arrested in Nigeria after he attacked an armed police officer who had stopped him for driving towards oncoming traffic.

Nigerian entertainment news website KossyDerrickEnt reported the police officer stopped a Hyundai SUV driving towards the traffic in a one-way street on Saturday. 

After pulling over the vehicle, the occupants of the car allegedly confronted and violently assaulted the police officer armed with an official AK-47 rifle.

The video of the incident has gone viral: 

TimesLIVE

