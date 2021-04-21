Chad in turmoil after Deby death as rebels, opposition challenge military

The son of Chad's slain leader Idriss Deby took over as president and armed forces commander on Wednesday as rebel forces threatened to march on the capital, deepening the turmoil in a country vital to international efforts to combat Islamist militants in Africa.

The political opposition also denounced the military's takeover of control, calling the move a coup d'etat and rejecting its plan for a transition. Labour unions called on workers to go on strike.

Deby, 68, was killed on Monday on the frontline in a battle against fighters of the Libyan-based Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), a rebel group formed by dissident army officers.

His death shocked the nation and raised concerns among Western allies, notably France and the United States, who had counted on him as an ally in their fight against Islamist groups including Islamic State and Boko Haram.

Deby had been in power since 1990 and had just been declared winner of a presidential election that would have given him a sixth term in office. His son, General Mahamat Idriss Deby, was named interim president by a transitional council of military officers just after news of his death was announced.

General Deby, 37, moved to consolidate his position on Wednesday, with the council issuing a new charter in place of the country's constitution granting him the functions of president and also naming him as head of the armed forces.

The council's vice-president, Djimadoum Tirayna, had said earlier that the army wanted to return power to a civilian government and hold free and democratic elections in 18 months.

He reiterated that on Wednesday, saying in a statement the military was "in no way seeking to seize power".

But the FACT rebels rejected the military's plan and said they would press on with their offensive.

"Chad is not a monarchy. There can be no dynastic devolution of power in our country," FACT said in a statement.