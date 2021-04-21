Africa

Man accused of hacking three-year-old daughter to death after accusing wife of infidelity in Kenya

21 April 2021 - 12:05 By TimesLIVE
A man was arrested in Kenya after he allegedly killed his daughter and severely injured his wife. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

Kenyan police have arrested a 25-year-old man after he allegedly killed his daughter and severely injured his wife in Nkubu.

The Nation reported the man allegedly hacked his three-year-old daughter to death during a violent quarrel with his 31-year-old wife.

The man had slashed his wife's arm with a machete and when the child crawled to her mother, she was hacked to death, the report stated.

The child died at the scene while the mother has been admitted to hospital.

The paper reported that the suspect claimed he had found his wife with an another man.

It is alleged he went into hiding after the attack but was later found after contacting his relatives seeking assistance to escape. 

TimesLIVE

