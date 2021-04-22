African countries urged not to waste Covid-19 vaccines after expiry fears

The AU's disease control body and the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday urged African countries not to waste Covid-19 vaccines donated to them, after confusion in Malawi and South Sudan about whether doses they received had expired.

“My appeal to member states is: if we are doing our part to mobilise these vaccines, you do your part and use the vaccines,” John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), told a news conference.

Malawi has said it plans to destroy more than 16,000 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India because the shots were not administered before the April 13 expiry date on the packaging. The doses were supplied via the AU thanks to a donation from MTN.

South Sudan has set aside 59,000 doses supplied by the AU and is not using them because of the same expiry issue, a government official said last week.

But Nkengasong, the continent's top public health official, said the Africa CDC had informed countries receiving the donations that the shots could be used until July 13, based on a further analysis conducted by the Serum Institute.