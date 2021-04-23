More than 200,000 Zimbabwean migrant workers returned home because of pandemic

More than 200,000 Zimbabweans have returned home over the past year because of economic fallout from Covid-19 in countries where they had been working, according to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

IOM Zimbabwe chief of mission Mario Lito Malanca said that the number of returnees exceeded expectations, highlighting the huge socio-economic affect the virus has had across the regions, requiring a refocus on long-term solutions.

“Without these measures, we will see many returnees falling deeper into crisis, resorting to negative coping mechanisms and possibly being forced to migrate once again through irregular means,” he said.

At least 25% of Zimbabwe’s population have left the country as a reaction to rising political instability and the economic crisis, but many are now opting to return home due to the economic fallout from the pandemic.