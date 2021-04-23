Thousands gather to wish Chad’s slain president ‘a deserved rest’

Thousands of people gathered at the main square in Chad’s capital N’Djamena on Friday to pay their respects to late President Idriss Deby, who was killed while leading his troops against a rebel offensive on Monday.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Guinean President Alpha Conde and several other African leaders were expected to attend the funeral, despite rebel warnings they should not attend for security reasons.

Deby ruled Chad for more than 30 years and was one of Africa’s wiliest political survivors, holding on to power despite rebellions that reached his palace gates.

Although criticised by human rights groups for his repressive rule, he established himself as a key military ally of Western powers in the international fight against Islamist militants.