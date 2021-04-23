Africa

Thousands gather to wish Chad’s slain president ‘a deserved rest’

23 April 2021 - 11:46 By Reuters
Chad's first lady and widow of late President Idriss Deby, Hinda Deby Itno, second right front row, attends the state funeral for her husband in N'Djamena on April 23 2021.
Image: Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS

Thousands of people gathered at the main square in Chad’s capital N’Djamena on Friday to pay their respects to late President Idriss Deby, who was killed while leading his troops against a rebel offensive on Monday.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Guinean President Alpha Conde and several other African leaders were expected to attend the funeral, despite rebel warnings they should not attend for security reasons.

Deby ruled Chad for more than 30 years and was one of Africa’s wiliest political survivors, holding on to power despite rebellions that reached his palace gates.

Although criticised by human rights groups for his repressive rule, he established himself as a key military ally of Western powers in the international fight against Islamist militants.

A crowd gathers to witness the state funeral for late Chadian President Idriss Deby in N'Djamena.
Image: Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS

“He liberated our country from dictatorship and gave us the opportunity to participate fully in democracy,” said Emmanuel Gaba, a young resident of the capital.

Deby’s death was announced by the army on Tuesday, a day after election officials said he had won a sixth term in office. Most of the opposition boycotted the vote.

“He protected us for so long that today we have come to wish him eternal rest. A deserved rest,” said Hassan Adoum, who attended the ceremony.

On Thursday a car with mounted speakers drove around N’Djamena telling residents not to panic if they heard cannon fire as Deby would receive a 21-gun salute. 

