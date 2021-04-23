Uganda brands Congo's multibillion-dollar reparations claims ruinous

Uganda on Thursday told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that the more than $13bn (R185.5bn) in reparations sought by Congo for Kampala's role in conflicts in Congo's Ituri province could ruin its economy.

“The Democratic Republic on Congo's claims are dangerously disproportionate,” Uganda's attorney general, William Byaruhanga, told the UN court, adding that granting them would have “staggering economic consequences”.

On Monday lawyers for Congo had told the court they were seeking $4.3bn in reparations payments for the alleged victims of Uganda's involvement in the 1998-2003 conflict in mineral-rich Ituri.

They also claimed a further $2.8bn for damages to wildlife, $5.7bn for macroeconomic damages and more than $700m for loss of natural resources, bringing total reparation demands to more than $13bn.